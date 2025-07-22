REAL ESTATE developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) said the planned Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)-Hermosa Interchange is expected to improve accessibility to its 620-hectare Anvaya Cove project in Morong, Bataan.

“Planned as a new access point along SCTEX, the upcoming Hermosa Interchange will offer a more direct connection from Metro Manila and Central Luzon to the Subic Bay Freeport Zone — dramatically easing travel toward Bataan’s western coastline,” ALI said in an e-mail statement on Monday.

“Once completed, the interchange is expected to cut down travel time, improve road safety, and open up faster routes to tourism and residential destinations like Anvaya Cove,” it added.

The Hermosa Interchange is a P495.35-million project being developed through a joint collaboration involving the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, the Department of Public Works and Highways, NLEX Corp., and the local government of Hermosa.

It will connect Bataan’s economic zones and industrial estates to other growth corridors in Central Luzon, including the Clark Freeport Zone, New Clark City, and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Anvaya Cove offers residential and leisure developments, including an eight-hole par-72 golf course.

“Anvaya Cove is poised to become an even more attractive destination where homeowners and visitors alike get to experience a rare combination of exclusivity and convenience elevating premier living,” ALI said.

“Though the SCTEX-Hermosa Interchange is still in its early stages, its announcement signals a meaningful shift building new possibilities for rest and reconnection with nature. The improved connectivity brings destinations like Anvaya Cove a step closer and signals a stronger investment potential, the future holds both personal and property value growth,” it added.

ALI shares dropped by 0.77% or 20 centavos to P25.75 apiece on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave