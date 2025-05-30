FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL), operated by PAL Holdings, Inc., plans to expand its nonstop route network and explore more partnerships with other airlines to support growth, its president said.

“PAL is strengthening its competitive edge by expanding its nonstop routes and forming inter-airline partnerships to improve connectivity to global markets,” PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Lucio C. Tan III said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Thursday.

The airline is preparing for the delivery of nine Airbus A350-1000s and 13 A321 New Engine Option (NEO) aircraft, which will be deployed on nonstop flights to North America and other international destinations.

“To boost global competitiveness, PAL is preparing for a significant fleet update with the planned delivery of aircraft,” Mr. Tan said, noting the first batch will arrive this year.

PAL Holdings reported a 20.28% year-on-year increase in attributable net income to P4.33 billion for the first quarter, driven by revenue growth.

Consolidated revenue rose 2.51% to P46.95 billion from P45.8 billion in the same period last year.

Passenger traffic increased 5% to 4.1 million in the first quarter. Its cargo segment handled 52.6 million kilograms across more than 28,000 flights in international and domestic networks.

PAL is also advancing a retrofit program for its Airbus A321ceo fleet.

“PAL continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainability by balancing operational growth with environmental responsibility. PAL advances its net zero goal by adopting fuel-saving technologies,” Mr. Tan said.

The airline remains on track to operate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)-powered flights to Singapore by 2026 and is pursuing CORSIA certification.

CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) allows airlines to use SAF made from biomass or waste to reduce carbon offsetting obligations.

PAL currently does not operate SAF-powered flights but targets incorporating at least a 1% SAF blend on Singapore flights by 2026, in line with Singapore’s regulatory requirement.

PAL operates nonstop flights from hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 31 domestic and 37 international destinations across Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.

PAL Holdings shares rose 0.92% or four centavos to close at P4.40 per share on Thursday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose