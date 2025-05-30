DMCI HOMES, Inc., the real estate unit of DMCI Holdings, Inc., said it has recorded around P4.9 billion in reservation sales from the first building of its Moncello Crest condotel project in Tuba, Benguet.

“Launched in May 2024, 84% of the nearly 700 condotel units in the project’s first building, Blanca, have already been reserved, translating to approximately P4.9 billion in reservation sales,” DMCI Homes said in a statement on Thursday.

Following the initial launch, the company opened the project’s second building, Silva, which will have 52 units.

The Blanca and Silva buildings are scheduled for turnover by November 2028 and August 2029, respectively.

Moncello Crest is the second development under DMCI Homes Leisure Residences and is located near Baguio City.

“Moncello Crest is a compelling investment for those seeking a vacation home and passive income in one,” DMCI Homes said.

Unit sizes range from 35 square meters to 91.5 square meters, with prices starting at P7.95 million.

Facilities include a jacuzzi, fire pits, restaurant, café, spa, gym, entertainment room, outdoor play area, and a convention center. The project includes mountain views and Filipino-themed interiors, with some areas designed by global architecture firm Aedas.

Buyers may earn income from their units through a rental pool program and receive at least 30 room nights annually through Leisure Plus, which may be used at Moncello Crest, Solmera Coast, and future DMCI Homes Leisure Residences projects.

DMCI Homes said it plans to expand its portfolio in the leisure segment in response to market demand.

“We are encouraged to continue expanding our leisure portfolio to support this growing market,” DMCI Homes President Alfredo R. Austria said.

Shares of DMCI Holdings, Inc. fell by 0.19% or two centavos to close at P10.64 each on Thursday. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz