ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc., the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group, will take over Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) on June 16 and start a P4.53-billion expansion to raise capacity by 25%, from two million to 2.5 million passengers annually within two years.

“The modernization of BPIA is not just about upgrading infrastructure — it’s about enabling the continued rise of Bohol as a vibrant tourism and economic hub in the Visayas,” Aboitiz President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette V. Canilao said in a media release on Wednesday.

The company will implement a P4.53-billion investment plan, including the expansion of the passenger terminal building, installation of modern aviation systems, and enhancements to airside and landside facilities.

Aboitiz InfraCapital also targets increasing the airport’s capacity to 3.9 million passengers annually by 2030.

The concession agreement for the New Bohol-Panglao International Airport covers a 30-year period, encompassing upgrades, expansion, and maintenance from the start of turnover.

“This project reinforces our goal of elevating airport experiences while contributing to local economies,” Aboitiz InfraCapital President and Head of Airports Business Rafael M. Aboitiz said.

Aside from Bohol-Panglao, the group also manages Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Laguindingan International Airport.

The company said in April that it remains keen on taking over the operations and maintenance of other regional airports in the Philippines. — Ashley Erika O. Jose