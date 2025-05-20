FILINVEST REIT CORP. (FILRT) secured a new tenant after US-based business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Pinnacle Intelligence, Inc. leased nearly 2,000 square meters of office space at its Filinvest Two building in Filinvest City, Alabang.

Pinnacle will establish its first office in the Philippines at Northgate Cyberzone, FILRT said in a stock exchange disclosure on Monday.

“It is our privilege to have Pinnacle Intelligence, Inc. join FILRT’s Northgate Cyberzone as they establish and grow their operations within this dynamic business hub,” said FILRT President and Chief Executive Officer Maricel Brion-Lirio.

Pinnacle provides customer and contact services support for automotive dealerships.

FILRT described Filinvest Two as a grade-A office property, part of its portfolio of top-tier commercial properties in prime business locations. The building is powered by renewable energy and offers sustainability-focused office spaces.

“Their decision to locate here highlights the strength of our sustainable office developments in supporting businesses that prioritize efficiency, growth, and a forward-thinking work environment,” Ms. Brion-Lirio said.

In the first quarter, FILRT’s attributable net income rose slightly by 0.03% to P303.75 million from P303.66 million a year earlier.

Gross revenue increased 9.23% to P720.98 million from P660.05 million in the same period.

Shares in FILRT rose 0.31% to close at P3.20 on Monday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose