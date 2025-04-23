SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC), through its wholly owned unit SMC MRT-7 Corp., has signed an operations and maintenance services deal with Korea Railroad Corp. (Korail) to fast-track the development of Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7).

“With all trains expected to be running and tested by the end of this year, and full operations targeted for 2026, this partnership with Korail brings us closer to our goal,” SMC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said in a media release on Tuesday.

SMC, through SMC MRT-7, holds the concession to build, operate, and maintain the MRT-7.

Korail, which is South Korea’s national railway operator, will provide the MRT-7 contractor with technical expertise to support the next phase of MRT-7 as it moves closer to full operations.

Korail will also assist SMC in guiding the setup of MRT-7’s core operational systems, safety protocols, and maintenance programs.

This partnership with Korail begins in July this year, SMC said, noting that the six months to one year of collaboration will focus on completing pre-operational requirements and stabilizing key systems.

“Over the long term, Korail will continue to provide technical support for operations and maintenance to help maintain continuity, support knowledge transfer, and apply global best practices throughout the system,” SMC said.

Korail operates South Korea’s extensive rail network, including the high-speed KTX system, metropolitan commuter lines, and intercity services.

SMC is financing the construction and will operate the 23-kilometer commuter rail system after signing a 25-year concession agreement with the government.

MRT-7, which will have 14 stops, will run from Quezon City to San Jose del Monte and is expected to carry 300,000 passengers daily in its first year, and up to 850,000 passengers a day by the 12th year.

The commuter rail line’s stations will be Quezon/North Avenue Joint Station, Quezon Memorial Circle, University Avenue, Tandang Sora, Don Antonio, Batasan, Manggahan, Doña Carmen, Regalado, Mindanao Avenue, Quirino, Sacred Heart, Tala, and San Jose del Monte.

Earlier this month, the Department of Transportation said the city government of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, agreed in March to the new location of the MRT-7 station in that city, or the San Jose del Monte station.

The Department of Transportation has said the project is experiencing delays due to right-of-way issues in San Jose del Monte, with the agency saying the project may be fully completed between 2027 and 2028.

According to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center, the project was initially targeted for completion in 2019, but this was postponed, with partial operations then set for the fourth quarter of 2021. Neither target was met. — Ashley Erika O. Jose