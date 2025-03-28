RENEWABLE energy developer Alternergy Holdings Corp. will develop a new onshore wind power project in Albay after securing a permit from the Department of Energy (DoE).

The DoE awarded a Certificate of Authority (CoA) to Alternergy Wind Holdings Corp. (AWHC), the wind sub-holding company of Alternergy, allowing it to undertake the exploration and assessment of wind resources for the project.

“Alternergy is pleased to receive the DoE’s approval to develop another wind project in Luzon,” said Knud Hedeager, president of AWHC.

“The CoA framework is a landmark policy initiative by the current DoE under Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla. It supports developers from the onset, thereby helping mitigate project risks and enhance overall project viability,” he added.

Spanning 6,318 hectares, the prospective project is expected to generate at least 150 megawatts (MW), forming part of Alternergy’s next pipeline of projects beyond its 500-MW target by 2026.

“This is an exciting time for us as we are set to complete construction of our Tanay and Alabat wind power projects this year, after which Alternergy will move forward with developing new wind projects,” said Mr. Hedeager.

Under the permit, AWHC has three years to complete pre-feasibility studies and secure permits from government agencies, the company said. If the project site is deemed commercially viable, the CoA will be converted into a 25-year wind energy service contract.

The Albay wind power project will be Alternergy’s fifth wind development, following its 33-MW Bangui Bay wind farm in Ilocos Norte and 54-MW Pililla wind farm in Rizal. Currently, Alternergy is developing two wind projects in Tanay, Rizal, and Alabat, Quezon, with potential capacities of 128 MW and 64 MW, respectively.

The company aims to develop up to 500 MW of additional wind, solar, and run-of-river hydro projects. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera