MERALCO POWERGEN CORP. (MGEN), a subsidiary of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has started scouting contractors for its proposed 1,273-megawatt (MW) coal power projects in Cebu and Quezon after securing government approval.

Speaking to reporters last week, MGEN President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel V. Rubio said the company had identified an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the 73-MW expansion of the Toledo coal power plant in Cebu.

“We have identified the EPC — of course, a Chinese company given the project’s size,” Mr. Rubio said.

The expansion is targeted for completion in late 2028, with electricity to be delivered to MGEN’s retail electricity supplier.

The company has also received three offers for the development of Atimonan One Energy, Inc.’s (A1E) 1,200-MW ultra-supercritical pulverized coal-fired power plant in Quezon province.

“We’re now discussing details of the offers from the three bidders,” Mr. Rubio said.

Both projects obtained reaffirmation from the Department of Energy (DoE), confirming that they remain outside the coverage of the coal moratorium policy.

In 2020, the Philippines stopped accepting new proposals for coal-fired power projects to improve energy sustainability, reliability, and flexibility.

The DoE clarified that the moratorium does not cover existing and operational coal-fired power plants or committed projects.

At the request of a project proponent, the agency issues a certification confirming that a project is not covered by the moratorium.

Proposed by A1E, a subsidiary of MGEN, the project is expected to provide “cost-effective and reliable power supply” to meet Luzon’s growing energy demand.

Meanwhile, Toledo Power Co. (TPC) owns and operates an 82-MW coal-fired power plant in Daanlungsod, Cebu.

MGen, through its thermal generation arm Global Business Power Corp. (MGEN Thermal), aims to expand its baseload capacity by 95% to 2,519 MW in the next five years to meet the country’s energy requirements.

On Monday, the company announced new leadership for its thermal generation business.

Felino M. Bernardo will assume the post of president and CEO of MGEN Thermal effective Oct. 1, replacing Jaime Azurin, who is retiring after more than two decades of service.

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil, chemicals, and energy sectors, Arnel Santos will also assume the role of senior vice-president and chief operations officer.

“With Lino’s deep industry expertise and Arnel’s global track record in operational transformation, we are further equipping the business to meet the Philippines’ growing power needs responsibly and efficiently,” Mr. Rubio said.

“Together, their leadership will help ensure that MGEN remains steadfast in its mission of powering a better tomorrow.”

At present, MGEN’s net attributable capacity from its diversified energy portfolio stands at 5,068 MW. The company expects to double its capacity to 10,346 MW by 2030.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

