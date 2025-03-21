NATIONAL UNIVERSITY (NU), backed by the Sy family’s SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), is expanding its campus network to 14 with planned openings in Cebu and Las Piñas later this year.

The expansion coincides with NU’s 125th anniversary, SMIC said in an e-mail statement on Thursday.

Located within SM properties, the new campuses are expected to increase NU’s total student enrollment to 85,000, according to SMIC.

“We’ve been expanding with the purpose of providing more access to quality education, which is core to the SM Group’s commitment to social good,” NU President and Chief Executive Officer Renato Carlos H. Ermita, Jr. said.

“For us, giving back means ensuring that excellence in education reaches more Filipinos, regardless of their background. The Sy family has always aimed for excellence at NU—whether in academics, infrastructure, or sports,” he added.

NU maintains an open admissions policy and invests in assessments to help senior high school graduates transition to college.

The university has earned a three-star rating from higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds, with five stars in employability and four stars in teaching, social impact, facilities, and governance.

“We are focused on building international credibility for NU. This recognition from our international peers is a testament to our commitment to our students and graduates,” Mr. Ermita said.

NU is targeting nationwide expansion to 20 campuses by 2028.

Its existing locations include the main campus and the Nazareth School in Sampaloc, Manila, as well as sites in Mall of Asia, Pasay; Fairview, Quezon City; East Ortigas, Pasig; Calamba, Laguna; and Lipa, Batangas.

SM acquired majority ownership of NU in 2008 when the university was struggling with low enrollment after a 1998 fire destroyed its main building.

SMIC operates in retail, banking, and property, with investments in high-growth sectors.

For 2024, SMIC’s net income rose 7% to P82.6 billion as revenue grew 6% to P654.8 billion.

On Thursday, SMIC shares gained 0.25% or P2 to close at P810. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave