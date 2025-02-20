TOPLINE Hi-Tech and Synergy Corp. (Topline Hi-Tech) have partnered with the provincial government of Aklan to establish a smart port system at the Caticlan and Cagban ports.

The new system is expected to streamline ticketing operations and boost tourist arrivals on Boracay Island, the company — an affiliate of Topline Business Development Corp. (Topline) — said in a statement.

The Smart Port System provides real-time data and analytics with robust security features through QR codes. Its unified automated ticketing system consolidates all terminal, environmental, and boat fees into a single automated transaction.

“Our Smart Port System makes accessing Boracay easier than ever by removing the traditional hassle of travel and empowering visitors to focus on enjoying their time on the island,” said Eugene Erik C. Lapasaran Lim, president and chief executive officer of Topline Hi-Tech.

Under the old system, tourists had to go through multiple queues for arrival registration and payments for boat fare, administrative, environmental, and terminal fees.

The unified automated ticketing system eliminates this process, allowing tourists to book and pay in advance through the Topline Travel App.

Tourists can also book via a pre-booking link, Topline’s automated kiosk, or a ticketing booth.

Once payment — available through cashless transactions — is completed, a QR code is generated for verification before boarding the vessel.

“With this smart upgrade, we aim to drive tourism growth in the Visayas and ensure that Boracay remains a premier destination for travelers,” Mr. Lim said.

In 2024, tourist arrivals in Boracay Island declined by 2% to 2.08 million from 2.12 million a year ago, according to the Malay Municipal Tourism Office.

The first phase of the Smart Port System will be implemented in April, in time for the summer season. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz