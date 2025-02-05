INDUSTRIAL PRINTING company Precision Crestec, Inc. has renewed its partnership with Lopez-led First Gen Corp. to power its production facility in Pasig City.

Precision Crestec and First Gen signed a new supply agreement for the provision of 700 kilowatts of electricity from a renewable energy (RE) source, the energy company announced in a media release on Tuesday.

“With an innovative approach, we deliver durable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly packaging designed to enhance product safety and brand visibility while maintaining the lowest possible carbon footprint,” said Purificacion Dizon, president of Precision Crestec.

The two companies began their collaboration in 2021 as part of Precision Crestec’s initiative to meet the growing demand from customers for more sustainable supply chains and products.

Founded in 1962, Precision Crestec provides packaging solutions across industries such as food and beverage, electronics, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and retail for local and Philippine-based export companies.

“Our partnership with industrial firms such as Precision Crestec, Inc. enables them to optimize their power utilization and make more informed decisions on how to save on electricity costs. Additionally, they can reduce their carbon footprint in production through the use of RE,” said Carlo Lorenzo Vega, vice-president and chief customer engagement officer at First Gen.

In addition to supplying power, First Gen, along with its sister company Pi Energy, Inc., provides Precision Crestec with energy efficiency solutions designed for the optimal use of electricity. These solutions include a remote energy monitoring system for analyzing and tracking real-time power consumption.

First Gen has a combined total capacity of 3,668 megawatts (MW) from its portfolio of plants, including 1,651 MW from renewable energy and 2,017 MW from natural gas. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera