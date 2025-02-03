THE SM GROUP, through its mall unit, said it is working to support local job creation and workforce development.

In 2024, SM Supermalls hosted 183 job fairs nationwide, connecting 107,000 job seekers with nearly 6,000 employers. Of these, 14,500 applicants were hired on the spot, the company said in a statement over the weekend.

The job fairs, which also provide government services for employment-related documents, are part of SM’s initiative to host weekly job fairs across its malls nationwide.

In the latter half of 2024, SM extended its job fair initiatives to partner with various government agencies, including the Department of Health, Department of Tourism, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and Civil Service Commission.

The company made the statement as online job portal JobStreet hosted the two-day JobStreet Career Con 2025 at SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City on Jan. 28 to 29.

The event featured 130 participating companies, including SM Retail, Nestlé, Metrobank, Accenture, and other firms from industries such as information technology, business process management, retail, banking, construction, logistics, food services, and manufacturing.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector in upskilling workers and connecting employers with job seekers.

“Cooperation between the government and the private sector is very important. Ma’am Teresita Sy-Coson, who has been with us from the start, opened the doors of SM malls for job fairs like this, which have been very successful,” he said.

“When we did these job fairs and upskilling programs with SM before, they were very successful. So we said, let’s try to do this more often,” he added.

Ms. Sy-Coson, vice-chairman of SM Investments, is also a member of the Private Sector Advisory Council’s Education and Jobs Group.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the country’s unemployment rate declined to 3.2% in November from 3.9% in October. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave