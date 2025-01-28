THE METROPOLITAN Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) is seeking the approval of the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) to maintain an allocation of 52 cubic meters per second (cms) for February amid the high water level at Angat Reservoir.

“MWSS will continue to request maintaining the 52 cms allocation since the water level at Angat Reservoir remains high,” Patrick James B. Dizon, manager of the MWSS water and sewerage management division, said in a Viber message on Monday.

The MWSS is mandated to ensure an uninterrupted and adequate supply and distribution of potable water and maintenance of sewerage systems in its service area in Metro Manila and parts of Cavite and Rizal.

The NWRB, on the other hand, manages and regulates all water resources and services in the Philippines, based on its website. It determines and approves the monthly water allocation for MWSS based on the status of the Angat Reservoir, weather updates, and the request of MWSS.

Angat Dam is the main source of water for Metro Manila, accounting for about 90% of the capital’s potable water.

As of Monday morning, the Angat Dam water level was at 212.72 meters, lower than the 212.84 meters seen the previous day, according to the government weather service, known as PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration).

These readings were higher than the normal high-water level of 212 meters.

“Fortunately, due to the rains in the watershed, we were able to store additional water, giving us confidence that the water supply will be sufficient for this summer,” Mr. Dizon said.

The Philippines experienced the El Niño phenomenon, which began in June 2023 and triggered below-normal rainfall conditions, dry spells, and droughts that affected water supply, power generation, and crop production. The phenomenon ended in June last year.

Earlier this year, PAGASA said that La Niña is likely to continue at least from January to March, bringing higher chances of above-normal rainfall. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera