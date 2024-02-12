MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) has energized two new smart substations in Taguig City to cater to the growing demand in the business center, the power distributor said on Sunday.

Meralco has invested P413.98 million for the Fort Bonifacio Global City-2 gas insulated switchgear (GIS) substation to improve the power quality in Bonifacio Global City and nearby areas, the company said in a statement.

It involves the construction of a new 0.3-kilometer, 115-kilovolt (kV) line, and a new 34.5-kV distribution feeder.

Meanwhile, a total amount of P440.06 million was allocated to the McKinley Hill GIS substation. This includes the construction of underground 115 kV lines and two new 34.5 kV distribution feeders.

“As we energize these new substations, we also strengthen our commitment to continue delivering quality electricity service by strategically investing in projects to further improve our distribution system,” Meralco Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.

The company stated that among the communities and establishments that will benefit from the new substations are St. Luke’s Medical Center, Shangri-La The Fort, Arthaland, Uptown Mall, One Residences, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Enderun Colleges, Inc., Commerce & Industry Plaza, Science Hub, One Le Grand Tower, 8 Upper McKinley Towers, and One World Square.

In September last year, Meralco energized a 115-kV–34.5-kV GIS substation worth P597 million to provide power supply to Ayala Land, Inc.’s South estate and nearby communities in Taguig City.

