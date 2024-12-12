THE P1.19-billion Baguio City Integrated Terminal proposal by Saavedra-led Megawide Construction Corp. is set to undergo a Swiss challenge by early next year, according to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.

“(The project is) in the approval process. The Sanggunian of Baguio City has 90 days to approve it. Once it’s approved, there will be a comparative challenge,” PPP Center Executive Director Ma. Cynthia C. Hernandez said during the PPP Center’s year-end press chat on Wednesday.

The 90-day approval process is expected to end by early next year, PPP Center Deputy Executive Director Jeffrey I. Manalo said.

A Swiss challenge, also known as a comparative challenge, is a procurement process where a public authority invites third parties to submit competing bids against an unsolicited proposal for a public project. The original proponent is then given the opportunity to match or improve upon the best competing offer, ensuring transparency and competitiveness in public procurement.

The listed construction company submitted unsolicited proposals for the P1.19-billion Baguio City Integrated Terminal and the P1.87-billion Cavite Bus Rapid Transit System.

The Baguio City Integrated Terminal project involves leasing, operating, and maintaining an intermodal terminal to serve provincial buses arriving from outside Baguio City.

The project aims to reduce traffic congestion in the city center of Baguio while also improving facilities for commuters.

The Cavite Bus Rapid Transit System is also undergoing a comparative challenge, with the deadline set for Dec. 23.

The project is a joint venture between Megawide and property development company Maplecrest Group, Inc.

The Cavite Bus Rapid Transit System project covers the development, operation, and maintenance of a bus rapid transit and P2P (point-to-point) route with an alignment of 42 kilometers stretching through Cavite, specifically Imus, General Trias, Tanza, Kawit, Trece Martires, and its surrounding areas, while also providing a link to Metro Manila via the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange. — Ashley Erika O. Jose