THE PHILIPPINES and Israel are eyeing collaboration to drive tourism growth and strengthen economic ties, their tourism representatives said on Tuesday.

The Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Israel Ministry of Tourism signed a joint declaration of intent to cooperate on Tuesday.

“In time to come, a memorandum of cooperation on tourism will be signed and what was executed today is a joint declaration of the intention of both countries to cooperate on tourism,” Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco told reporters.

The agreement is expected to result in economic growth by bringing more opportunities for expansion in terms of providing livelihood in the tourism industry, Ms. Frasco said.

While the Philippines and Israel have yet to sign a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation, Ms. Frasco said this will likely happen soon.

Year to date, the Philippines has logged nearly 14,000 tourists from Israel, making it a priority source market for the country, Ms. Frasco said.

“We view Israel as an opportunity market especially that the Philippines offers tourism products that are very attractive and popular with the Israeli market,” she added.

For Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz, the possibility of launching a direct flight between the Philippines and Israel would be important and could result in at least 100,000 tourists from Israel coming to the Philippines.

“This is a matter that has been on the table for some time, in the case of our national flag carrier, Philippine Airlines. So, I express that we will relay the continued interest of Israel for direct flights,” Ms. Frasco said.

Philippine Airlines does not currently offer direct flights to Tel Aviv. The flag carrier mounts flights to Dubai and has an interline agreement with flydubai, operated by Dubai Aviation Corp., which offers flights to Israel.

At the same time, Foreign Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Marlowe A. Miranda said the Department of Foreign Affairs is taking a cautious lens on the overall situation in Israel, but the agency supports DoT’s move to explore tourism opportunities with Israel.

“I cannot really say when the request for increasing and re-establishing flights between the Philippines and Israel would happen because there are also considerations for other airlines to launch it, but [the Philippines] is definitely willing to hold the talks,” Mr. Miranda said.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv has advised Filipinos to suspend nonessential travel to Israel due to the ongoing conflict with Iran and the war in Gaza.

Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate after Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in response to missile attacks by militant group Hamas in October last year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose