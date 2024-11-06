LISTED DigiPlus Interactive Corp. saw a 247% increase in its third-quarter net income to P3.52 billion from P1.02 billion a year ago, led by higher user traffic and new game offerings.

Third quarter revenue improved by 171% to P19 billion from P7.01 billion last year, DigiPlus said in a statement to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 206% to P3.83 billion.

For the first nine months, DigiPlus saw a 314% growth in net income to P8.75 billion from P2.1 billion in 2023, led by its retail games, new product offerings, and cost efficiencies.

Revenue jumped by 223% to P51.56 billion from P15.98 billion in 2023.

EBITDA also grew by 271% to P9.34 billion.

DigiPlus operates platforms such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, PeryaGame, Tongits+, and GameZone.

In September, the company’s BingoPlus platform launched the Pinoy Drop Ball digital game, the first live-streamed drop ball experience in the Philippines. The company also introduced the Super Ace Jackpot that offers P200 million in jackpots and individual wins reaching up to P30 million.

“Pinoy Drop Ball and Super Ace Jackpot are quickly rising as fan favorite and expected to drive significant revenue growth for DigiPlus in the coming months, as they capture the thrill and loyalty of Filipino players,” DigiPlus said.

On Tuesday, DigiPlus shares rose by 2.16% or 45 centavos to P21.25 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave