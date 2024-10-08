2GO Group, Inc., a transportation and logistics provider and subsidiary of the Sy-led company SM Investments Corp., has partnered with the Department of Tourism (DoT) to support the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) program.

The DoT’s flagship initiative aims to equip “frontliners in the tourism and hospitality industry with the skills to deliver service infused with the essence of Filipino warmth, thereby creating a distinct national brand,” 2GO Group said in a media release on Monday.

“2GO’s commitment to the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence Program is a testament to the industry’s dedication to elevating the standards of hospitality in the Philippines,” said Shahlimar Hofer Tamano, undersecretary for tourism regulation, coordination, and resource generation.

The company said it will be sending 14 participants to a “Train-The-Trainer” learning course conducted by the DoT.

“As we anticipate more travelers in the Philippines, aligning with the FBSE program allows us to contribute to a seamless Filipino hospitality experience for our passengers traveling from shore to shore,” said Frederic C. Dybuncio, president and chief executive officer of 2GO Group.

The training focuses on demonstrating and applying the “Mabuhay” and “Salamat Gestures,” among other culturally significant Filipino practices with a 2GO touch, within 2GO establishments.

“With plans to train 200 participants from various departments across different regions, 2GO is committed to reinforcing the importance of a brand that mirrors the rich heritage of Filipino hospitality,” the company said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante