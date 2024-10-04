MEDIADONUTS by Aleph, a digital marketing performance and branding solutions company based in Singapore, has partnered with Pinterest, a visual discovery and social media platform headquartered in the United States, to bring the platform’s advertising solutions to the Philippines and other Asian markets.

The sales partnership will expand Pinterest’s digital advertising solutions to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea, MediaDonuts by Aleph said in a news release on Thursday.

“For the first time, brands in these markets will be able to reach millions of Pinterest users who come to the platform with a passion for discovering new ideas and the commercial intent to bring those ideas to life,” said Matt Hogle, vice-president of global small- and medium-sized business sales at Pinterest.

MediaDonuts by Aleph also said it is the newest member of the Aleph family of brands, including Httpool, IMS Internet Media Services, Wise.Blue, Social Snack, Ad Dynamo, and Connect Ads.

Aleph and Pinterest recently announced an expansion of their partnership across 11 new markets in Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

“The ability to advertise on Pinterest in these markets will unlock a great opportunity for brands and retailers to reach new customers,” said Pieter-Jan de Kroon, managing director at MediaDonuts by Aleph. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante