THE National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has directed Smart Communications, Inc. to explain the reported service and data disruptions and to restore normal service for both its prepaid and postpaid users in Luzon.

“You are directed to immediately resolve these mobile telecommunications service disruptions,” the NTC said in a memorandum dated Sept. 18.

NTC Commissioner Ella Blanca B. Lopez said Smart must also submit an hourly written report outlining the cause and extent of the incident, and the measures being taken until services have been fully restored.

Sought for comment, a representative from Smart said that it was still verifying the total number of users affected by the service interruptions.

In an advisory on Wednesday, Smart confirmed that some of its customers in Luzon were experiencing intermittent voice, short message service (SMS), and data services due to a power issue in one of its facilities.

On Thursday, the telco company reported that repairs have been completed and services have returned to normal.

However, some customers may still experience intermittent services, Smart said, adding that restoration efforts are being conducted as quickly as possible.

Smart is the wireless unit of PLDT Inc.