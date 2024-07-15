THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Monday that it completed rehabilitation projects involving a road in Iloilo and a bridge in Isabela, which are expected to enhance farmer connectivity with their markets.

The DPWH said it upgraded for P38.7 million a three-kilometer portion of an access road to Barotac Viejo, Iloilo.

The project involved a 6.70-meter-wide paved road with 1.50-meter-wide shoulder on each side, the DPWH said.

The DPWH said part of the road will provide easier access to farming areas in Iloilo.

The DPWH added that it completed the rehabilitation of Lullutan Bridge in Ilagan City, Isabela, for P13.3 million.

The bridge’s rehabilitation is expected to enhance connectivity in the Cagayan Valley, reducing the risk of bridge failure or disruption, the DPWH said.

The DPWH added that public works in Mindanao involving 174.50 kilometers of road development and improvement is moving forward.

It said that detailed engineering design for major projects have been approved, with competitive bidding to proceed shortly. — Ashley Erika O. Jose