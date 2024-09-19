THE RETAIL electricity supply arm of ACEN Corp. has forged a partnership with Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) to power the latter’s medical facilities with renewable energy (RE).

ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES) will supply electricity to six Healthway Medical Network facilities from ACEN’s renewable energy sources, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The facilities that will shift to renewable energy include Healthway QualiMed Hospital Santa Rosa, Healthway QualiMed Manila, and Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in Manila.

Other facilities transitioning to renewable energy include Healthway QualiMed Hospital San Jose Del Monte (Bulacan), Healthway Daniel O. Mercado Medical Center, and FEU-NRMF Medical Center in Quezon City.

“By switching to renewable energy, AC Health’s facilities are projected to avoid an estimated 68,360 tons of CO 2 (carbon dioxide) emissions throughout the contract period — equivalent to the amount of CO 2 absorbed by approximately 3.1 million trees in one year,” the company said.

ACEN said that AC Health’s shift to renewable energy underscores the latter’s commitment to “environmental responsibility and patient well-being.”

“Our partnership with AC Health exemplifies how renewable energy can enhance essential services like healthcare,” ACEN President and CEO Eric T. Francia said.

“By powering AC Health’s facilities with clean energy, we are reducing their environmental impact while supporting their mission of improving health outcomes. This collaboration reinforces our shared vision of creating a more sustainable future for the country,” he added.

Currently, ACEN holds about 4.8 gigawatts (GW) of attributable renewables capacity in operation and under construction, as well as signed agreements and won competitive tenders worth over one GW.

Meanwhile, AC Health is the healthcare unit of Ayala Corp. Its portfolio consists of the pharmacy chain Generika Drugstore, pharmaceutical importer and distributor IE Medica and MedEthix, multispecialty clinics, ambulatory centers and full-service hospital network Healthway, and healthcare aggregator app KonsultaMD. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera