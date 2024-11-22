MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. is preparing to test and commission its P1.6-billion water reclamation facility (WRF) and sewer system in Muntinlupa City, aiming for full operation by yearend, the company said on Thursday.

Once fully operational, the Cupang Water Reclamation Facility will treat up to 46 million liters of wastewater per day, the company said in a statement.

It is expected to serve 33,000 customers across Barangays Sucat, Buli, Cupang, and Bayanan in Muntinlupa.

“Wastewater management is essential to safeguarding both public health and the environment, which is why we continue to invest in projects that ensure the proper treatment and disposal of wastewater,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

“The construction of this new WRF in Cupang, Muntinlupa, is part of our long-term strategy to expand sewerage services across the entire West Zone,” he added.

Maynilad also sees the near completion of the Tunasan Water Reclamation Facility, another major project in Muntinlupa.

Together, the two facilities will substantially increase the company’s sewerage coverage in the city, it said.

The company serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera