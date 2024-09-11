MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. has completed a P380-million project replacing old and undersized pipelines in Tondo and Sta. Cruz, Manila, the water solutions provider said on Tuesday.

This upgrade improves water pressure and meets the city’s higher water demand, Maynilad said in a statement.

“By replacing undersized pipes, we are also future-proofing our distribution system to handle higher consumption,” said Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado.

The project involved upgrading the pipe system, including the laying of 1.7 kilometers of pipelines in 21 barangays in Manila to replace decades-old pipelines.

With the project’s completion, the company said it was able to recover approximately four million liters per day of treated water that was previously lost to pipe leaks and illegal connections.

Maynilad aims to replace a total of 592 kilometers of “deteriorated pipelines” throughout its concession area within the 2023-2027 period.

For 2024, the company has allocated P4 billion for pipe replacement across the west zone.

The company serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera