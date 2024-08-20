SOLAR EQUIPMENT distributor Netenergy Renewable Group (NRG) is targeting a sales volume of up to 30 megawatts (MW) this year following its launch of a residential battery technology aimed at advancing safety and efficiency in solar energy systems.

“For everything, we are looking at 30 megawatts,” Netsolar, Inc. Vice-President for Operations Lance Elison L. Dy said on the sidelines of the launch in Quezon City on Monday.

The residential battery technology, designed by international smart energy technology company SolarEdge, is available for single-phase applications and can provide 9.7 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of capacity, equivalent to running a 1.5-horsepower air-conditioner for eight hours, the company said in a statement.

It said that three batteries per inverter can deliver up to 29.1 kWh of backup capacity.

At the launch, NRG unveiled its “SolarEdge Home ecosystem,” which features the new “Home Hub Inverter,” “Home Battery,” and “Home Backup Interface.”

“SolarEdge Home is designed to harvest more energy from the sun with DC-coupled technology, storing more energy in the battery to power the home or provide longer critical backup during potential grid outages,” the company said.

Mr. Dy said that the goal of the initiative is “for people to realize [that] there are better options for solar installation with batteries for the house.”

NRG said that the launch of its residential battery is crucial at a time when more solar capacity is expected to come online in the Philippines.

However, with the expansion, the company noted concerns regarding system safety, including fire risks and electrical faults, thus the need for enhanced safety measures.

Citing data from the Fire Protection Bureau, NRG said that fire incidents nationwide increased by 34.4% during the first six months of the year, mostly in residential areas due to open flames.

“The positive response to our new battery technology addresses critical safety concerns in the solar industry,” Mr. Dy said.

“With the Philippine solar market expanding rapidly, ensuring that our systems adhere to the highest safety standards is essential. This launch is a significant step in providing Filipino homes with advanced, reliable, and safe solar solutions,” he added.

NRG said that SolarEdge has complied with “various safety regulations” through its Sense Connect technology and Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter capabilities. These features monitor potential electrical faults, automatically stop power flow, and activate safety measures to prevent fires. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera