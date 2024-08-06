By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) said the company is on track with its plan to mount green fuel-powered flights to Singapore by 2026.

“Definitely this will push through because it is a policy,” PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K. Ng told BusinessWorld last week.

He said the company is now working to acquire certification to allow the airline to fly using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“All the technologies that could potentially bring down the [volatility] of the aviation industry are there. This sustainable aviation fuel shows its impact and effectiveness for airlines to be able to achieve net zero by 2050,” he said.

For now, he said PAL is working on obtaining CORSIA certification, which is required to use SAF and participate in the carbon offsetting program for international aviation.

CORSIA, or the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, permits airlines to use SAF made from biomass or waste to reduce their carbon offsetting obligations.

Currently, PAL does not operate any SAF-powered flights, but the company aims to incorporate at least a 1% SAF blend into its Singapore flights by 2026.

This target aligns with the Singapore government’s requirement for flights departing from its airport to use a minimum of 1% SAF by that year.

Additionally, PAL is exploring new routes both domestically and internationally.

“We will be offering non-stop service from Manila to North America and also, possibly, we are thinking of starting a European destination,” Mr. Ng said at a forum last week.

The company is set to launch direct flights to Seattle by October.

The flag carrier also intends to revive some of its routes to Japan.

For this year, PAL is setting aside $450 million, or over P25 billion, to fund its capital expenditures.