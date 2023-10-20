THE Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) expects the total count of electric vehicles in the country to reach nearly seven million by 2030 as the Energy department pushes for a faster rollout of new units.

“In the Philippines, as was previously noted, the market for EVs (electric vehicles) has grown significantly and is expected to grow over the coming years. For the first quarter of 2023 alone, the number of EV sales, as already emphasized, has surpassed the total EV sales for the last three years,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said during the 11th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit on Thursday.

Data provided by EVAP showed that there are about 15,300 EV units in the country, including 354 electric motorcycles and 88 electric buses.

The group is anticipating a total of 6.6 million EV stock by 2030, EVAP President Edmund A. Araga said.

To achieve this target growth, the government must also work towards the rollout of two-wheeled electric vehicle units, he said.

“We are just very optimistic that we can achieve [our targets] by 2030 in line with the support of the government sectors,” Mr. Araga said, adding that the rollout would be at a much faster pace if it includes two-wheeled vehicles.

He also said that EVAP is also working with the Transportation department to focus on the modernization of public utility vehicles, with EVs as the preferred unit.

The Department of Energy is moving to ramp up the EV rollout to 10% of all vehicle fleets under its Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry from the initial 5% as required by Republic Act No. 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA).

The revised implementing rules and regulations of EVIDA, which were signed last year, set a 5% minimum share for EVs in corporate and government vehicle fleets. It also requires that establishments set aside dedicated EV parking slots, the installation of charging stations in parking lots and fuel stations, the opening of green routes for EV users, and support for domestic EV manufacturing.

“On the other hand, the aggressive clean energy scenario sets a more ambitious target of at least 50% of all fleets by 2040. These shall be achieved through various initiatives such as a phased approach to improve EV utilization, promotion of EV manufacturing,” Mr. Lotilla said.

Meanwhile, Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, vice-chairman of the Senate’s energy committee, said that in tandem with the government’s EV rollout target, the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles should also be accelerated. — Ashley Erika O. Jose