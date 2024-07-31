GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it will continue its focus on integrating cybersecurity measures and artificial intelligence (AI) into the company’s operations.

“I think one that is really emerging is cybersecurity. It is not as much of a buzzword now as it was before, especially with the recent things that have been happening,” said KD D. Dizon, vice-president and head of Globe Business, the telco’s corporate arm.

Ms. Dizon said cybersecurity will remain a primary focus for the company’s operations, alongside the utilization of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

“It is nice to see that companies are taking a more proactive stance on cybersecurity. It is very important for businesses to provide that in their operations,” she said.

Since 2015, Globe said it has invested more than $90 million in cybersecurity, including a $20 million investment for the development and upgrading of its security operations center.

Ms. Dizon said utilizing technologies allows the company to advance its network while also maintaining its sustainability goals.

Separately on Tuesday, Globe’s electronic wallet platform GCash said it is further broadening its network by making PayPal USD, the stablecoin of digital payment platform PayPal, available on its platform.

“This allows users and freelancers to easily send PYUSD tokens at low transaction fees to GCrypto, the in-app feature of GCash,” GCash said in a media release.

PayPal USD is a stablecoin which are types of cryptocurrency backed by dollar deposits, US Treasuries, and other similar cash equivalents, PayPal said.

“Crypto, unlike centralized currencies, is digital, secure, and available for everyone. These factors are also what made GCash preferable to many Filipinos, making us the largest digital ecosystem in the country,” GCash Vice-President and Head of New Business Winsley Bangit said.

At the local bourse, shares in Globe gained P18 or 0.85% to end at P2,126 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose