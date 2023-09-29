PLDT Inc. together with its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. have committed to further enhance its networks to help accelerate the internet quality in the Philippines.

“We continue to optimize and fortify our network as we strive to keep families connected, enable businesses of all sizes, power the government’s e-governance initiatives, and ultimately narrow the digital divide,” PLDT and Smart Network Head Eric Santiago said in a statement on Thursday.

In a media release, PLDT said it would continue to improve its integrated fixed and wireless networks, which it said is in line with the government’s digitalization goal.

The listed telecommunications company said earlier that private companies would play an important role in bridging the digital gap in the country.

It said that it would continue to push for solutions to help narrow this gap while also supporting the Philippines’ target of e-governance.

Meanwhile, PLDT and Smart have said that they will explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to capacitate network operations more efficiently.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in PLDT gained P38 or 3.19% to end at P1,228 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose