METRO PACIFIC Investments Corp. (MPIC) has announced the global expansion of its health and wellness mega app, mWell, to extend healthcare services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

In a statement on July 17, MPIC said that the expansion ensures OFWs have access to healthcare services regardless of their location.

The app is now used in 140 countries with over 84,000 users from South America, Africa, Asia, North America, Oceania, and Europe, the company said.

“We are here to help our OFWs conveniently consult online with Filipino doctors who understand their needs and can provide the medical advice they need right away,” said June Cheryl “Chaye” Cabal-Revilla, chief finance, risk, and sustainability officer of MPIC and president and chief executive officer (CEO) of mWell.

MPIC noted that paying for mWell Pins through Ding, an international mobile recharge service provider, is now available.

OFWs can book video consultations, see doctors, and pay for services within the app.

Ding allows users to send prepaid value to a mobile phone globally, making it easy for migrant workers to send health passes to their families in the Philippines.

The mWell Healthsavers Plan 499 covers one checkup, while Plan 899 includes two doctor consultations.

MPIC also said that the mWell and PLDT Global partnership with SandBox Middle East allows access to health passes in the United Arab Emirates.

The health passes are sold at SandBox’s sari-sari convenience stores in Al Karama and Port Saeed, Dubai. A flagship store is opening in Burjman this August, featuring an mWell Kiosk for teleconsultations.

“SandBox Middle East, through its partnership with PLDT Global, is proud to be a selected partner of mWell in providing Filipino expats in the United Arab Emirates with excellent and affordable healthcare from home,” said SandBox Middle East CEO Lito German.

“This is another significant milestone in our quest to empower Overseas Filipino Workers by providing easy access to home-based products and services through our BayaDIRECT platform,” he added.

Additionally, a partnership with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Tindahan ni Bossing (TINBO), PLDT Global’s online marketplace for overseas Filipinos, has been established to support OFWs as they leave the country.

“Our partnership with mWell reflects PLDT Global’s commitment to empowering overseas Filipinos through TINBO by providing access to essential services,” said Albert V. Villa-Real, President and CEO of PLDT Global.

mWell is an integrated digital platform that enables OFWs to consult with family doctors, specialists, and mental health experts 24/7. Services include consultations with internal medicine specialists, cardiologists, endocrinologists, ophthalmologists, and more.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority share in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante