ANALYTICS firm Opensignal said DITO Telecommunity Corp. leads in mobile experience metrics in some local tourist destinations.

“Opensignal analyzed the mobile network experience of our users across the main tourist destinations in the Philippines,” Opensignal said in its report released to reporters on Wednesday.

It said that mobile network experience was deemed crucial for tourists.

“The overall experience of our mobile users in the Philippines varied significantly between tourist destinations, which was often the result of the operators’ varied focus on their network investments,” Opensignal said.

The analytics company studied the mobile experience of users in Bacolod City, Baguio City, Cebu City, Davao City, Iloilo City, Lapu-Lapu City, Makati City, Manila, Naga City, Parañaque, Pasay City, Rodriguez (Rizal), and Zamboanga City by measuring different aspects of the overall mobile experience, such as speeds, signal availability, and video services.

Opensignal said DITO ranked first for upload speed with 6.1 megabits per second (Mbps), followed by Smart Communications, Inc. at 4.5 Mbps, and Globe Telecom, Inc. at 4.1 Mbps in Bacolod City.

In Cebu, DITO achieved a download speed of 57.1 Mbps, placing first, followed by Smart at 27.3 Mbps and Globe at 23.6 Mbps. DITO also led in upload speeds in Cebu with 7.4 Mbps.

DITO also gained the top spot for download speed and upload speed experience in Davao, Iloilo, Lapu-Lapu City, Naga City, and Manila City, Opensignal said.

Meanwhile, Globe Telecom had the highest combined video experience in almost all cities with an average of 60 to 50 Mbps, it said, adding that Smart took the top spot in terms of availability, averaging 96% to 98% in almost all cities. — A.E.O. Jose