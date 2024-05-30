By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

THE Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has approved higher toll rates for the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) starting next week, its operator NLEX Corp. said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) unit said the regulator had greenlit the second-tranche implementation of its consolidated toll hike petitions effective June 4.

Under the new toll fee matrix, motorists passing through the open system will pay an additional P5 for class 1 vehicles, P14 for class 2, and P17 for class 3 vehicles.

The open system covers Balintawak, Caloocan City to Marilao, Bulacan. The closed system is from Bocaue, Bulacan to Sta. Ines, Mabalacat City, Pampanga including Subic-Tipo.

For the closed system, motorists who pass through NLEX end to end between Metro Manila and Mabalacat City will pay P27 more for class 1 vehicles, P68 for class 2 and P81 for class 3 vehicles.

NLEX said the additional rates are in line with regulatory procedures.

The higher toll rates were part of the approved periodic adjustments of NLEX due in 2019 and 2021 that were divided into two tranches.

“The increase was deferred and divided into two tranches to help curb the inflationary strains and ease the impact on the users of the expressway,” the company said.

“TRB has authorized the implementation of the first tranche or 50% of the approved toll adjustments on May 25, 2023,” it added.

NLEX said it has implemented infrastructure and enhancement projects between 2018 and 2020 such expanding the San Fernando northbound exit and retrofitting the San Simon and Sta. Rita bridge in Pampanga.

It said it has invested in major expansion and enhancement projects that are vital to the country’s economic growth over the years, while easing the travel of the motoring public.

This year alone, NLEX opened the new F. Raymundo exit in Meycauayan, Bulacan province and widened the Meycauayan northbound exit ramp to decongest traffic.

The company is also on track to complete the third Candaba viaduct by November, it said.

MPTC is the tollway unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.