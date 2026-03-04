GLOBE BUSINESS, the corporate arm of Globe Telecom, Inc., is positioned to capture early growth in the Philippines’ nascent Internet of Things (IoT) market through its partnership with cellular IoT solutions provider Aeris, according to a report by BMI, a Fitch Solutions company.

The report, dated March 2, noted that the collaboration leverages Aeris’ IoT accelerator platform to deliver unified, secure, and scalable connectivity solutions for key sectors, including automotive, smart cities, and smart manufacturing.

“Globe is positioning to capture emerging commercial opportunities in the IoT sector as adoption accelerates across the region,” the BMI report said, adding that the Asia-Pacific accounts for roughly 82% of global cellular machine-to-machine SIMs.

Globe Business has partnered with Aeris to launch cellular IoT solutions in the Philippines through the Aeris IoT accelerator platform.

BMI said the platform functions as a single-pane-of-glass connectivity management system, allowing Globe to monitor and manage fleets of connected devices and SIMs in a unified environment.

Integrated network security is expected to help scale enterprise IoT projects, with a commercial launch targeted for the third quarter of 2026.

The report highlighted that the partnership aligns with Globe’s strategy to expand its enterprise service portfolio and deepen engagement across key sectors as enterprises transition from pilot projects to large-scale IoT deployments.

Globe plans to leverage its enterprise segment’s capabilities in network mobility to provide advanced artificial intelligence, end-to-end deployment, automation, and secure networking.

IoT refers to networks of physical and smart objects, such as appliances, sensors, wearables, and vehicles, that are embedded with software and connected technologies.

BMI noted that unified connectivity solutions can reduce operational complexity, address fragmentation, and support streamlined IoT adoption in the Philippines.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has previously observed that IoT adoption continues to gain momentum in the Philippines, with telecom providers using its growth to strengthen digital infrastructure.

The country’s IoT market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 20% from 2024 to 2029, the DICT said.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in Globe rose P2, or 0.12%, to close at P1,680 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose