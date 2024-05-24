THE CAVITEX Infrastructure Corp. (CIC), a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), has partnered with D.M. Consunji, Inc. (DMCI) for the construction of the remaining segment of CAVITEX C5 Link.

“This is a milestone for the CAVITEX C5 Link as it marks the construction of the last remaining segment. Soon, motorists will benefit from the entire 7.7-kilometer expressway stretching from CAVITEX R1 to C5 Road in Taguig,” MPTC President and Chief Executive Officer Raul L. Ignacio said in a media release on Thursday.

CIC has signed a P3.3-billion agreement with DMCI for the construction of C5 Link Segment 3B, which comprises a two-kilometer, 3×3 lane stretch from the Kaingin area to the RSG Subdivision.

The construction of the remaining segment is targeted to be finished by the second semester of the year and will be operational by 2025.

Under the contract signed by the two parties, DMCI will construct the roadworks, drainage, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, sanitary systems, and toll plazas.

To date, Cavitex C5 link’s operational segments are Segment 3A-1 (C5 Link Flyover from C5 Road to Merville) and Segment 3A-2 (C5 Link Flyover Extension).

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

