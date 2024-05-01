METRO Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) said it is intensifying its focus on sustainability initiatives.

The company has adopted environmental, social, and corporate governance (EESG) metrics as essential performance indicators, integrating sustainable practices extensively into its corporate strategy, said June Cheryl “Chaye” Cabal-Revilla, executive vice-president and chief finance risk and sustainability officer of MPIC and president and CEO of mWell, during the CommChat Series 2024 webinar on “Sustainability: A Journey from Divergent Paths.”

She also highlighted efforts in environmental stewardship and their impact on enhancing community life. “When we uplift ourselves, it’s our duty to uplift everyone around us. A happy community fosters safety for all. For us, sustainability is not just a policy; it is a cornerstone of our existence,” she said.

Additionally, Ms. Revilla said that MPIC follows the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the Philippine national development goals, shown through projects like mWell.

mWell is a health and wellness application developed by Metro Pacific Health Tech, representing the first fully integrated, all-in-one health and wellness mega app in the country.

It is designed to make health access available and affordable, the company said.

“We are dedicated to ensuring all Filipinos have access to health services, supporting SDGs focused on good health, economic growth, and reduced inequalities, among others,” Ms. Revilla said.

The CommChat Series 2024 is organized by the International Association of Business Communicators Philippines, an organization for professionals in the field of business communication in the Philippines. The series will continue with the next CommChat session scheduled for June.

