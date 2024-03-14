MANILA WATER Co., Inc. announced on Wednesday that the raw water supply harvested through its “backwash recovery program” has increased by 33% to 40 million liters per day (MLD).

This could support up to 200,000 customers daily, the east-zone concessionaire said in a statement.

The backwash recovery system offers an alternative method of collecting raw water by re-treating the water treatment by-product through cleaning the filter beds, according to Manila Water.

The backwash recovery systems are located at Manila Water’s Balara and East La Mesa treatment plants in Quezon City. There is ongoing construction of a third backwash recovery system at the Cardona treatment plant in Rizal province.

“Aside from the massive investment in constructing new water sources, Manila Water is constantly finding ways to increase the efficiency of its existing facilities,” Manila Water Corporate Communications Affairs Group Director Jeric T. Sevilla said.

The three backwash recovery systems are part of Manila Water’s “larger water security program,” he said.

For 2023, the company’s net income dropped by 6% to P5.59 billion while its revenues grew by 35% to P30.71 billion.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares of Manila Water climbed by 30 centavos or 1.39% to close at P21.95 apiece.

The water concessionaire serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera