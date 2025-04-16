Two fossil fuel power plants in Cebu, operated by a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp., have been disconnected from the power grid, the company announced on Wednesday.

Therma Power-Visayas, Inc. (TPVI) received a letter of confirmation from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines for the disconnection of its 44.640 MW Naga oil-fired power plant and 0.440 MW black start diesel engine generating unit located at the Naga Power Plant Complex, the company disclosed to the stock exchange.

The TPVI facilities were completely isolated and disconnected from the grid on March 31, the company said.

In February, AboitizPower announced that TPVI would decommission the two power plants “in view of the technical and operational issues of the plant caused mainly by the advanced age of the diesel engines.”

TPVI, a wholly owned subsidiary of AboitizPower through Therma Power, Inc., acquired the Naga Power Plant Complex from its previous operator, Salcon Power Corp., in 2018. Since then, TPVI has undertaken “extensive rehabilitation, operation, and maintenance of the facility.”

In the same month, the company announced that another subsidiary, Therma Mobile, Inc., had temporarily shut down two power barges in Navotas City due to technical and commercial challenges. Operations are scheduled to resume on Feb. 1, 2027. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera