THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) said it is set to welcome United Airlines’ daily flights from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport, starting July 31.

“The growing demand for flights from various global destinations underscores the need for strategic partnerships like this one to effectively meet travelers’ needs,” Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Mactan-Cebu International Airport, said in a statement.

The airport is operated by Aboitiz Infracapital GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp.

With the new Tokyo-Cebu daily flights, MCIA said it will offer seamless connectivity to travelers while also boosting tourism.

“The partnership between Mactan-Cebu International Airport and United Airlines is poised to streamline travel for visitors from the United States, providing seamless access to Cebu and unlocking pathways to renowned tourist destinations,” MCIA said.

United Airlines, a major US airline, operates nonstop services to about 134 international destinations in 67 countries. — Ashley Erika O. Jose