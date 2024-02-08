THE SGV Foundation, Inc. launched the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Philippines (EoYP) 2024 program on Wednesday and is now accepting nominations.

The nominations for EY EoYP 2024, with the theme “Shaping Opportunities,” will run from February to June, with interviews scheduled from April to July, the foundation said in a statement.

Deliberations for the nominees will take place in August, and the announcement of finalists will happen in September. The awards banquet for the EY EoYP will be held in October.

“Since its inception, the EY EoYP program has acknowledged the transformative power of entrepreneurship in shaping lives and accelerating economic growth,” EoYP Program Director Henry M. Tan said during the launch event in Makati City.

“Entrepreneurs, armed with stellar ideas and passion, have the capacity to put dreams into reality. Fueled by their inventive spirit and sheer dedication, they initiate positive societal change and address challenges with new concepts and products, generating employment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life within their communities,” he added.

The theme of EY EoYP 2024 recognizes the transformative ability of Filipino entrepreneurs in reimagining and advancing economic and national development with vision, passion, and innovation, the foundation said.

It also honors the way achieving business success requires mastering the art of entrepreneurship and infusing creativity, discipline, and resourcefulness into enterprises, it added.

There will be five award categories consisting of Master Entrepreneur, Small Business Entrepreneur, Young Entrepreneur, Woman Entrepreneur, and Technology Entrepreneur.

To be eligible, a nominee should be a Filipino citizen; an owner of a privately held business that is at least two years old; primarily responsible for the company’s recent performance; and still active in top-level management if the nominee is the founder of a publicly held company.

Nominees should submit requirements such as a completed nomination form; the company’s audited financial statements for 2021, 2022, and 2023; as well as other supporting documents and essays.

“I brought home new insights and learnings from empowering your people to being able to adjust and understand the new generation,” Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder and EY EoYP 2022 Dennis Anthony H. Uy said in a recorded message.

“In Monaco, I was able to connect and network with brilliant entrepreneurs in the technology field. This has helped me guide my company… I look forward to seeing the new breed of entrepreneurs…,” he added.

Formed in 1986, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year seeks to honor entrepreneurs whose ingenuity and perseverance have created and sustained successful ventures.

The EoYP program is organized by the SGV Foundation and its co-presenters, namely: the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Business for Social Progress, the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Asian Institute of Management, official media BusinessWorld and ABS-CBN News Channel. The program’s gold sponsors include SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp., Uratex, and Converge, and silver sponsors International Container Terminal Services, Inc., and Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.

Those interested can submit nominations by visiting eoy.ey.com. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave