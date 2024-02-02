MASTERCARD has partnered with AF Payments, Inc. (AFPI), the company that created beep cards, to enable tap-and-go payments for Mastercard cards on the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3 Line) and buses.

“This is expected to benefit millions of Filipino commuters in Metro Manila, enhancing smart mobility through initiatives that bring our transit systems in line with global transport standards,” Beep President & Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Juan D. Moreno said in a statement on Thursday.

The partnership aims to boost contactless acceptance in the Philippines, he said.

Cardholders will be able to tap their prepaid, debit, or credit Mastercard cards on public transport without having to purchase tickets.

Mastercard and AFPI will first launch a pilot program, rolled out in phases across MRT stations, Bonifacio Global City, and EDSA buses.

The two companies also hope to expand contactless payments acceptance across ferries and other modes of transportation in the future, and eventually across the country.

The program will be exclusively used in Beep’s network and will introduce and expand open loop transit payments powered by Mastercard’s payment solution, Mastercard Gateway said. — Aaron Michael C. Sy