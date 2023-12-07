LISTED Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. has tapped a US-based software company for its generative artificial intelligence (AI) contact centers in the Philippines.

In a media release on Wednesday, the company said its partnership with Salesforce, Inc. aims to launch its AI contact center in the second quarter of next year.

“We paved the way for the more meaningful use of AI in our network operations (in our back-end), now we are embedding this into our customer-facing operations. We are committed to innovate in every aspect of our business,” Jesus C. Romero, chief operations officer of Converge said in a statement.

The company said the planned contact center will utilize Salesforce’s service cloud, field service, and other technologies, allowing the telecommunications company to leverage AI, which it said will “transform operational efficiency and enhance digital experience” for its residential and enterprise customers.

“With the new contact center, Converge aims to reduce costs, optimize productivity, and improve the speed and quality of customer service resolution at every touchpoint,” said Sujith Abraham, senior vice-president and general manager of Salesforce.

“We’re excited to work closely with an industry leader like Converge to harness the power of generative AI in one of the first of its kind contact center in the Philippines,” he added.

In October, the company expressed optimism about maintaining its customer count growth after reaching two million residential subscribers.

The company recorded more than two million subscribers and continued to post growth from different market segments, including prepaid and postpaid customers.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in the company climbed eight centavos or 0.99% to end at P8.20 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose