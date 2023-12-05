THE Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has named Ayala-led AC Logistics Holdings Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Rene D. Almendras as its president for 2024.

“Mr. Almendras has vast experience in the private and the public sectors,” the business group said in a statement on Monday.

Aside from his role at AC Logistics, Mr. Almendras also serves as the public affairs group head and senior managing director of Ayala Corp.

He also serves as a board director in other Ayala group companies, including AC Energy and Infrastructure, Light Rail Manila Holdings, Inc., Entrego, and Air21 Holdings, Inc.

He also spent 13 years with the Citibank group, during which he attained his first chief executive officer position as president of City Savings Bank.

MAP said that Mr. Almendras was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a sustainability champion for his efforts as president of Manila Water Company, Inc (MWCI).

“During his stint as its president and chief operating officer, MWCI received multiple awards and was recognized as one of the Best Managed Companies in Asia, Best in Corporate Governance, one of the Greenest Companies in the Philippines, and hailed as the world’s Most Efficient Water Company,” the business group added.

In terms of public service, Mr. Almendras has served as Secretary of Energy, Cabinet Secretary, and Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

In June 2016, he was awarded the Order of Lakandula, Rank of Gold Cross Bayani, a Presidential award and the highest honor given to a civilian by the government of the Philippines.

“The award was President Benigno Aquino III’s recognition of his exemplary service during his administration,” MAP said.

The other members of the MAP 2024 Board of Governors are KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co. Vice Chair and Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel P. Bonoan as vice president; HSBC Philippines Treasurer and Head of Markets and Securities Services Maria Corazon D. Purisima as treasurer; GCash President and Chief Executive Officer Martha M. Sazon as assistant treasurer; and CEO Advisers, Inc. Partner Karen V. Batungbacal as secretary.

Other MAP governors are Du-Baladad and Associates Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer Benedicta Du-Baladad, Center For Excellence In Governance Vice Chair Rex C. Drilon II, PLDT Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Alfredo S. Panlilio, and P&A Grant Thornton Founder Benjamin R. Punongbayan. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile