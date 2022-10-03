Xtreme Appliances now has more than 60 concept stores in the country after it launched a new one inside SM Daet on Friday, a move that its top official plans to duplicate in other SM malls.

“We are very happy and excited with our partnership with SM, this only marks the start, we will open more concept stores in different SM Mall branches in the coming months,” Xtreme Appliances President Adrian Lim said in a press release.

The local brand, which offers a one-stop shop for affordable home and light commercial appliances, operates under Suntouch Technology Corp.

The new concept store is located on the second level of SM Daet and will serve customers in Camarines Norte province. It will carry the brand’s full line-up of products from entertainment, cooling, and home-kitchen appliances.

“Every Filipino deserves a trusted appliance brand that is worth every peso,” Mr. Lim said, adding that the brand is continuously expanding in different parts of the country to make its products accessible.

On its Daet opening, Xtreme Appliances is offering deals that will run from Sept. 30 until Oct. 7, 2022.

“Buys of any participating products will get up to P8,700 worth of appliances as a freebie, plus a discount on selected items,” it said.

According to the press release, a customer who buys a 32-inch Xtreme LED TV worth P8,995 could get up to P5,985 worth of freebies. A customer who buys a 40-inch Xtreme LED TV could get up to P6,735 worth of freebies.

“We received a warm welcome from our fellow Bicolanos during our soft opening, that’s why we’d like to extend this exclusive deal as our way of saying thank you. Imagine buying only one product but you will go home with an addition of at least two to four more appliances,” Xtreme Appliances Brand Marketing Manager Paula Katrina Dizon said. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile