CEBU PACIFIC has received its newest Airbus 320neo aircraft, which is part of its goal to expand its network, the budget carrier said on Tuesday.

“This aircraft delivery supports our goal to make our operations more reliable while continuing to provide safe, reliable, and affordable air travel to our passengers. Our ongoing investment in SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) is also a crucial step for our decarbonization efforts, paving the way for a more sustainable future in air travel,” Alex B. Reyes, chief strategy officer of Cebu Pacific, said in a media release.

The company is anticipating a total of 19 aircraft deliveries this year, which is comprised of six deliveries by yearend, Cebu Pacific said.

Airbus A320neo is said to be compatible and will be powered by SAF, which is also in line with the company’s target to integrate green fuel across its network by 2030.

Cebu Pacific claims that it operates the youngest fleet in the world, having a diversified fleet of about 74 aircraft allowing it to widen its network coverage further in the country. The low-cost carrier is also targeting to transition its fleet to an all-NEO by 2028, it said

Last month, Cebu Pacific said it had partnered with Neste, an oil refining and marketing company, to explore the availability of SAF supply in Asia Pacific. — Ashley Erika O. Jose