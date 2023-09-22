EASTERN COMMUNICATIONS has partnered with a Singapore-based data center company Digital Edge to provide connectivity solutions to the latter’s data centers.

“Our recent partnership with Digital Edge is aligned with our strategic plan to expand hyperscale data center services to Philippine businesses. This collaboration allows us to provide robust connectivity solutions at NARRA1 and gradually improve our overall data center capabilities to meet both local and global market demands,” said Eastern Communications Vice-President and Head of Sales Michael Castañeda.

This partnership aims to also accelerate the growing demand for digital infrastructure in the country, Eastern Communications said.

The telecommunications and ICT solutions company said it also targets to advance hyperscale and data services by co-locating at Digital Edge’s NARRA1 — its largest operational data center located at Laguna Technopark.

“Through this partnership, customers can take advantage of a breadth of choices from various network service options, flexible colocation solutions, interconnected platform services, and a dedicated customer support team,” Eastern Communications said.

Mr. Castañeda said that the company will continue to enter partnerships to help attain its goal of digital infrastructure transformation.

“As the largest carrier-neutral data center operator in the Philippines, partnerships like this one are vital for building a diverse digital ecosystem that enables our customers to thrive,” Digital Edge Country Manager for the Philippines Victor F. Barrios said.

“We look forward to working with Eastern to provide a range of interconnection solutions at our NARRA1 facility that will further enhance Manila’s critical digital infrastructure,” he added. — Ashley Erika O. Jose