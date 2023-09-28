LOGISTICS COMPANY 2GO Group, Inc. is preparing its major hubs outside Metro Manila as it expects cargo volume to rise in the coming months in time for the holiday rush.

“[We are] anticipating the increase in logistics movement during this joyous time of year,” Frederic C. DyBuncio, president and chief executive officer of 2GO, said in a media release on Wednesday.

He added that the company is consistently investing in “supply chain preparedness by establishing a foothold in our hubs and maintaining a capable workforce.”

2GO said it had committed to fortify its network of “strategic hubs” across the country as it is expecting cargo demand to further increase.

“We prioritize customer satisfaction and continue to deliver on our commitments to our customers and partners, ensuring success regardless of the season,” Mr. DyBuncio said.

2GO is speeding up its less-than-container-load (LCL) offering by starting to operate these hubs in Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, Zamboanga, and Cagayan de Oro.

LCL services are present in 2GO’s 17 ports of call, the logistics firm said, noting that these serve as important gateways for dry goods and temperature-controlled cargo.

“With LCL, 2GO extends logistics support to MSMEs and entrepreneurs, ensuring that businesses of all sizes benefit from our comprehensive solutions,” 2GO said.

The company aims to strengthen its presence in Visayas and Mindanao to streamline deliveries for industries, businesses, and personal deliveries, it added.

“2GO has embarked on a proactive initiative to collaborate with key stakeholders in important logistical regions across the Philippines. Reinforcing our presence in major gateways not only provides us with efficient forwarding and cargo services but helps our partners and clients increase market reach, find more opportunities, and bridge logistical requirements,” Business Unit Head for Express and Forwarding Faye Alonzo said.

2GO is an end-to-end transportation, logistics, and distribution provider in the country under Sy-led conglomerate SM Investments Corp.

It offers multimodal transportation, warehousing and inventory management, distribution, special containers, project logistics, and e-commerce logistics. It also provides sea travel, freight forwarding, import and export processing, and customs brokerage services. — Ashley Erika O. Jose