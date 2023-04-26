RENEWABLE ENERGY (RE) capacity hit 8,255 megawatts (MW) in 2022, up from 7,914 MW a year earlier, with solar adding the most new capacity, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

RE accounted for 29% of the energy mix by capacity at the end of 2022, the DoE said in its Renewable Energy Act implementation status report.

New solar projects in Luzon added 170.9 MW in capacity during the year, followed by biomass with 12 MW, and hydro 4.6 MW.

In the Visayas, biomass added capacity of 70 MW, and hydro 15.9 MW. In Mindanao, geothermal added 3.6 MW in new capacity and hydro 0.8 MW.

The DoE said 1,002 projects were awarded RE contracts last year, of which 216 are running and 786 under development with potential capacity of 80,399 MW.

The DoE said that following the implementation of the RE Act of 2008, investment in RE facilities hit P280 billion.

The DoE estimated the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions resulting from the RE projects at about 4,365 kilotons.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the Philippines is aiming to increase the share of renewables to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040. — Ashley Erika O. Jose