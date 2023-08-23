METRO RETAIL Stores Group, Inc. opened a new neighborhood mini-mart in General Trias, Cavite on Tuesday, as the listed retailer expands its store network.

In a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday, Metro Retail said the newly branded Metro Value Mart is located in Pearl Plaza, Lancaster New City.

The 1,000-square-meter store carries international and local goods, general merchandise, home care, health and beauty, and fresh and frozen products.

“The Metro Value Mart Lancaster is well positioned to give General Trias communities convenient access to complete basic and affordable goods and groceries. This mini-mart format was developed in response to consumers’ evolving preference to shop closer to home for their basic daily needs,” Metro Retail said.

“The Metro value mart is ready to serve with ample parking and easy public transport access for the residents in the 15 barangays near Lancaster New City,” the company added.

According to Metro Retail, the new store marks its third store in Cavite and is its 62nd across the country.

“We are very pleased to have a new Metro store at this location which will provide quick and convenient shopping to the residents and visitors of General Trias, and to the rest of Cavite province,” Metro Retail President and Chief Operating Officer Manuel C. Alberto said.

“As a highly industrialized and growing province, we are excited to be a part of the Cavite businesses and retail options, and we hope that the addition of the Metro Valuemart will contribute to a more vibrant and thriving local economy,” he added.

The new store is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekends.

Metro Retail’s first-half net income fell 37.5% to P136.8 million from P218.9 million a year ago on the back of weaker net sales.

On Tuesday, shares of Metro Retail dropped two centavos or 1.49% to close at P1.32 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave