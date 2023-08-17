AIRLINES are anticipating further growth in international travel after the Department of Health removed the vaccine certificate mandate for inbound foreign travelers starting Aug. 12.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., said it welcomes the lifting of the travel requirement.

“[T]his will further encourage travelers from all over the world to visit the Philippines,” said Carmina Reyes-Romero, director for corporate communications of Cebu Pacific, in a Viber message.

“As demand for travel increases with the easing of health protocols, Cebu Pacific will continue to improve its operations to ensure a safe, accessible, and affordable air transport for our passengers,” she added.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines Spokesperson Cielo C. Villaluna said the removal of the mandate will ease travel for inbound travelers, which would lead to increased foot traffic.

“We look forward to serving more tourists and business travelers in both our international and domestic travel sectors. We will continue to work on enhancing the passenger experience through digital transformation and fleet expansion,” she said in a Viber message.

The Health department’s Circular 2023-06 states that airports and seaports are to accept all arriving international travelers regardless of their vaccination status.

AirAsia Philippines Head for Communications and Public Affairs Steve F. Dailisan said the vaccine certificate has been the most essential travel requirement for inbound tourists.

“[The lifting of the travel requirement] is also very timely now that we are a few days away from welcoming the ‘Ber’ months, the usual peak of travel in the Philippines,” he said.

AirAsia Philippines in its study found out that Koreans were the leading nationality among visitors to the Philippines from Jan. 1 to Aug. 13, representing 13% of the total.

They were followed by Japanese visitors at 7%, Chinese at 6%, Taiwanese at 3%, and Americans and other nationalities at 22%.

Noteworthy destinations are Cebu, Caticlan in Boracay, Davao, Iloilo, and Tacloban, the airline said.

The Department of Tourism set a target of 4.8 million international tourist arrivals for 2023, after recording 2.65 million visitor arrivals last year.

In her presentation at the House Appropriations Committee’s deliberations on the 2024 national budget on Tuesday, Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco said that year-to-date arrivals reached 3.43 million, reflecting 71% of the target in 2023. — Justine Irish D. Tabile