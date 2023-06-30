Megaworld Corp.’s Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo recently launched a transport hub, which now provides mall-goers with easier travel in and out of the establishment.

In a press release on Thursday, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls said the Lucky Chinatown transport hub, launched on June 24, features various transportation options such as the jeepney route from Lucky Chinatown to Cubao, as well as additional jeepney routes heading to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) via Taft Ave., and from PITX to Lucky Chinatown via Mabini St.

The transport hub includes a van service going directly to Sucat via the Coastal Road and vice versa, while toktok riders were also included in the hub who can drop off customers at any point in Manila.

According to Megawold, the transport hub addresses the accessibility going to Lucky Chinatown Mall, as the Filipino-Chinese community’s hub did not have a direct line to Cubao, Quezon City, which is one of the bigger transport centers in the metro.

The company added that the transport hub is the first to be launched in a Megaworld Lifestyle Mall.

“This transportation improvement also plays a huge part in our responsibility as members of the City of Manila. This may be a start to provide more routes from our end so that we will reach more customers who want to visit us here in Binondo,” Lucky Chinatown General Manager Norico Mizoguchi said.

“We believe it is part of our duty to provide safe passage and ensure that Lucky Chinatown is accessible to everyone,” she added.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is the mall segment of the Andrew L. Tan-led Megaworld. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave